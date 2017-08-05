Saturday , 5 August 2017

Search Under Way for Marines After Osprey Goes Down Near Australia

A search-and-rescue effort is under way for three U.S. Marines after a Marine aircraft went down in waters off the east coast of Australia, U.S. Marine officials and the Australian defense minister said Saturday.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Search Under Way for Marines After Osprey Goes Down Near Australia

Security forces in Myanmar fired warning shots to disperse Muslim villagers while they were arresting …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio