Wednesday , 19 July 2017

Saudi Police Release Woman Detained for Wearing a Short Skirt

Saudi Arabia’s government on Wednesday said police released a woman who had been taken into custody for wearing a short skirt and a crop top, an act of defiance that provoked anger in the conservative kingdom.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Saudi Police Release Woman Detained for Wearing a Short Skirt

Trump administration economic officials negotiated with their Chinese counterparts in a bid to shrink a …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio