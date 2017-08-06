Sunday , 6 August 2017

Saudi Crown Prince, U.A.E. Heir Forge Pivotal Ties

Ultraconservative Saudi Arabia is aligning its policies with its smaller and more liberal neighbor, the United Arab Emirates. And the friendship between the heirs to the two thrones is being seen as central to the Saudi shift.

