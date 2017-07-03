Sunday , 2 July 2017

Saudi Arabia Moves to Silence Deposed Prince, Dissidents

The new heir to Saudi Arabia’s throne has launched a crackdown on dissent in recent weeks, attempting to silence activists and critical clerics as well as his deposed predecessor, according to U.S. and Saudi officials.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Saudi Arabia Moves to Silence Deposed Prince, Dissidents

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suffered a rare heavy election defeat, clouding prospects for his …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio