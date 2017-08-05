Saturday , 5 August 2017

Rwanda's Kagame Sweeps Election With 99% of the Vote

Rwanda’s strongman leader Paul Kagame secured a victory margin of almost 99% in the presidential election, extending his 17-year rule until at least 2024 after a campaign that seemed more like a coronation than a contest.

