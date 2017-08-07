Raid on Venezuelan Base Got Help From Active Officers

Venezuela´s defense minister said Monday that authorities were still looking for a small group of rebels—including active military officers—who raided an army base and stole weapons early Sunday.
Source:: World News
Venezuela´s defense minister said Monday that authorities were still looking for a small group of rebels—including active military officers—who raided an army base and stole weapons early Sunday.
Source:: World News
North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. if provoked militarily and said …