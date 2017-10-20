Friday , 20 October 2017
Quebec Ban on Full-Face Veils Draws Muslims' Uproar

Quebec’s passage of a law banning the wearing of full-face veils is sparking anger among Muslims in Canada, who claim the measure represents ‘ugly identity politics’ from a government seeking re-election in a year.

Quebec Ban on Full-Face Veils Draws Muslims' Uproar

