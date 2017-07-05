Wednesday , 5 July 2017

Qatar Foreign Minister Lambastes Saudi Arabia and Allies Over 'Smear Campaign'

The Qatari official says the ‘unprecedented’ campaign is aimed at justifying efforts by Riyadh and its partners to undermine his country’s sovereignty in a dispute over Qatar’s ties to Iran and Islamist groups.

