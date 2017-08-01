Tuesday , 1 August 2017

Protests Erupt in Kashmir After Indian Forces Kill Three

Large anti-India clashes erupted in disputed Kashmir after government forces killed two senior militants in a gunbattle and fatally shot a demonstrator during an ensuing protest.

