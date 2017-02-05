side

Prosecutors Search Home of Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo

The five-hour search was part of an expanding investigation into Brazilian construction company Odebrecht’s practice of bribing officials in exchange for large public-works contracts. Mr. Toledo has denied receiving bribes.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Prosecutors Search Home of Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo

Rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are congregating in secure zones this weekend …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio