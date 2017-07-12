Wednesday , 12 July 2017

Pressure, Talks Led Caracas to Commute Political Prisoner's Term

An international team led by a former Spanish prime minister met secretly for months with Venezuelan officials to persuade them to commute the sentence of the country’s most prominent political prisoner.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Pressure, Talks Led Caracas to Commute Political Prisoner's Term

The IOC voted to award the next two Summer Games simultaneously in September, a dramatic …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio