Saturday , 1 July 2017

Pope Francis Pushes Out Conservative Doctrine Chief

Pope Francis pushed out the Vatican’s conservative doctrine chief, tapping a deputy instead to lead the powerful congregation that handles sex-abuse cases and guarantees Catholic orthodoxy around the world.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Pope Francis Pushes Out Conservative Doctrine Chief

The speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping came as Hong Kong marked the 20th anniversary …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio