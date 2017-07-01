Pope Francis Pushes Out Conservative Doctrine Chief

Pope Francis pushed out the Vatican’s conservative doctrine chief, tapping a deputy instead to lead the powerful congregation that handles sex-abuse cases and guarantees Catholic orthodoxy around the world.
Source:: World News
Pope Francis pushed out the Vatican’s conservative doctrine chief, tapping a deputy instead to lead the powerful congregation that handles sex-abuse cases and guarantees Catholic orthodoxy around the world.
Source:: World News
The speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping came as Hong Kong marked the 20th anniversary …