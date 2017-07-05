Poland Prepares 'Absolutely Huge' Welcome for Trump

Poland plans an elaborate reception for Donald Trump this week as he gives a major speech in a Warsaw square. Behind the effort is a recognition that Mr. Trump has the potential to change the balance of power in Europe.
