Plight of Rohingya in Myanmar Stokes Congressional Concern

Both Democratic and Republican senators voiced concern about U.S. policy toward Myanmar, where a military campaign against the country’s Rohingya Muslims has forced more 600,000 to flee.
Source:: World News
Both Democratic and Republican senators voiced concern about U.S. policy toward Myanmar, where a military campaign against the country’s Rohingya Muslims has forced more 600,000 to flee.
Source:: World News
Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince vowed on Tuesday to return his country to a more …