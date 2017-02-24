Friday , 24 February 2017
side

Planned Back-Channel Talks Between U.S., North Korea Scuttled

The talks, which would have been the first between the two sides on U.S. soil in nearly six years, were contingent on visa approvals for Pyongyang’s top envoy on American relations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Planned Back-Channel Talks Between U.S., North Korea Scuttled

A suicide car bomber killed at least 50 people seeking to return to their homes …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio