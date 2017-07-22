Philippines Extends Martial Law in Mindanao

The Philippine Congress approved the extension to the end of the year, a boost to President Rodrigo Duterte’s offensive against Islamic State-linked militants in the country’s south.
Source:: World News
The Philippine Congress approved the extension to the end of the year, a boost to President Rodrigo Duterte’s offensive against Islamic State-linked militants in the country’s south.
Source:: World News
The Trump administration is close to completing a strategic reassessment of the more than 15-year-old …