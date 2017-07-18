Philippines' Duterte Pushes to Extend Martial Law Until Year-End

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law over the southern island of Mindanao until the end of the year, saying he needs more time to put down a rebellion there.
Source:: World News
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law over the southern island of Mindanao until the end of the year, saying he needs more time to put down a rebellion there.
Source:: World News
Venezuela’s opposition announced a general strike and plans to name new Supreme Court judges, threatening …