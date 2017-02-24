Peru's President Talks Growth, Trade and 'Bridges' With Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday held his first sit-down meeting with a Latin American leader since taking office, and was told by visiting President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru that Peruvians “prefer bridges to walls.”
Source:: World News
