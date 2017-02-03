Friday , 3 February 2017
Pentagon Argues Value of Yemen Raid Using Old Evidence

A U.S. military effort to demonstrate the intelligence value of a weekend commando raid in Yemen ended in a snafu, when video clips the military released from a computer seized during the operation turned out to be years old.

