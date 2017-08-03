Pence Says U.S. Won't Hold Talks With North Korea

The U.S. vice president rejects notion of direct communication with Pyongyang over nuclear program, a day after Secretary of State Tillerson said he would be open to talks with the regime.
Source:: World News
The U.S. vice president rejects notion of direct communication with Pyongyang over nuclear program, a day after Secretary of State Tillerson said he would be open to talks with the regime.
Source:: World News
Venezuelan authorities tampered with votes during an election this week to elect a body to …