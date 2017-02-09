Panama to Search Law Firm Connected to Odebrecht Bribery Case

Panama’s attorney general has accused Mossack-Fonseca, which also was the focus of the “Panama Papers” scandal, of setting up offshore accounts that allowed the Brazilian construction company to funnel its bribes.
Source:: World News
Panama’s attorney general has accused Mossack-Fonseca, which also was the focus of the “Panama Papers” scandal, of setting up offshore accounts that allowed the Brazilian construction company to funnel its bribes.
Source:: World News
An errant Russian airstrike killed three Turkish soldiers fighting to capture the town of al-Bab …