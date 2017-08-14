Monday , 14 August 2017

Now Advising China's State Firms: The Communist Party

A push to establish the Communist Party in Chinese state enterprises is rolling through Hong Kong, raising corporate-governance concerns in one of the year’s best-performing stock markets.

Source:: World News

