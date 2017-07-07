Friday , 7 July 2017

North Korean Money-Laundering Probe Focuses on U.S. Bank Transactions

A federal court in Washington, D.C., has granted the Justice Department sweeping authority to investigate alleged North Korean money laundering involving a Chinese coal-trading network.

Source:: World News

Check Also

North Korean Money-Laundering Probe Focuses on U.S. Bank Transactions

Turkish police have detained ten senior human rights workers including the head of Amnesty International’s …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio