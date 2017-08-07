Monday , 7 August 2017

North Korea: Won't Negotiate on Nuclear Weapons Under Any Circumstances

North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. if provoked militarily and said it would “under no circumstances” negotiate on its nuclear and missile weapons programs.

Source:: World News

Check Also

North Korea: Won't Negotiate on Nuclear Weapons Under Any Circumstances

The U.S. scored a victory with the United Nations Security Council’s passage of the toughest-ever …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio