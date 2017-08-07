North Korea: Won't Negotiate on Nuclear Weapons Under Any Circumstances

North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. if provoked militarily and said it would “under no circumstances” negotiate on its nuclear and missile weapons programs.
Source:: World News
North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. if provoked militarily and said it would “under no circumstances” negotiate on its nuclear and missile weapons programs.
Source:: World News
The U.S. scored a victory with the United Nations Security Council’s passage of the toughest-ever …