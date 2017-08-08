North Korea Threat Comes After Trump Vows 'Fire and Fury'

President Donald Trump demanded North Korea not “make any more threats” to the U.S., saying the U.S. would respond “with fire and fury.” North Korea says it is ‘carefully examining” plan to launch missiles at Guam.
