Tuesday , 8 August 2017

North Korea Threat Comes After Trump Vows 'Fire and Fury'

President Donald Trump demanded North Korea not “make any more threats” to the U.S., saying the U.S. would respond “with fire and fury.” North Korea says it is ‘carefully examining” plan to launch missiles at Guam.

Source:: World News

Check Also

North Korea Threat Comes After Trump Vows 'Fire and Fury'

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ramped up pressure on Southeast Asian countries to shut …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio