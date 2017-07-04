Tuesday , 4 July 2017

North Korea Missile Launch Hands Trump Foreign-Policy Crisis

North Korea’s launch of its first ballistic missile it claimed could reach the continental U.S. raised the stakes for Washington and threatened to shift the decades-old strategic balance in the Pacific.

Source:: World News

Check Also

North Korea Missile Launch Hands Trump Foreign-Policy Crisis

U.S.-backed Syrian forces have breached the wall around Raqqa’s Old City, the U.S. military said, …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio