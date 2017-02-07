side

Nicolas Sarkozy to Stand Trial Over Campaign Financing

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly breaking campaign financing rules in his failed bid for reelection in 2012, a judicial official said.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Nicolas Sarkozy to Stand Trial Over Campaign Financing

The clear front-runner before the scandal, the conservative said that she performed ‘modest’ tasks. However, …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio