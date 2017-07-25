New Challenge to U.S. Power: Chinese Exceptionalism

China’s once-reticent citizens see their country as economically, diplomatically and politically ascendant—and the U.S. in decline. The phenomenon bolsters President Xi’s signature slogan exhorting the “China Dream.”
Source:: World News
China’s once-reticent citizens see their country as economically, diplomatically and politically ascendant—and the U.S. in decline. The phenomenon bolsters President Xi’s signature slogan exhorting the “China Dream.”
Source:: World News
China deploys a fierce array of censorship tools and methods to maintain its Great Firewall, …