Friday , 7 July 2017

Nearly 200 Injured in Violent G-20 Protests in Germany

Violent protests marred the G-20 meeting in Germany, leaving at least 196 injured, as anarchists and others threw Molotov cocktails, blocked roadways, burned cars, attacked police officers and disrupted several events.

