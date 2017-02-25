Myanmar Police Blame Grudge, Not Army, for Lawyer's Murder

The assassination of a prominent legal adviser to Myanmar’s government was the result of a personal political grudge and not part of a bigger conspiracy by the military, senior security officials said.
