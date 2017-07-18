Monday , 17 July 2017

Moscow Threatens Retaliatory Moves as U.S., Russian Officials Hold Talks

Moscow turned up the rhetorical heat against the U.S. as high-ranking U.S. and Russian officials met in Washington amid a continuing dispute over American allegations that the Kremlin interfered with the presidential election.

