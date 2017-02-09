side

Mexican Minister Says Tillerson to Visit Mexico in Coming Weeks

Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s new foreign minister, made the announcement after meeting with his U.S. counterpart, but a State Department spokeswoman said it had no travel plans for Mr. Tillerson.

