Wednesday , 25 October 2017
side

Leader of Iraqi Kurds Faces Backlash Over Referendum

A referendum that Iraqi Kurds hoped would advance their quest for independence has instead dashed that dream for now and raised pressure on the longtime U.S. ally who heads their semiautonomous region to step aside.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Leader of Iraqi Kurds Faces Backlash Over Referendum

When U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrives in South Sudan on Wednesday …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio