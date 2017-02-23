Kim Jong Nam Killed With U.N.-Banned Nerve Agent, Malaysia Says

The chemical substance used to kill Kim Jong Nam was a banned nerve agent called VX, Malaysia police said, raising the political stakes in a case that has already frayed diplomatic ties between Malaysia and North Korea.
Source:: World News
A U.S. diplomatic overture to Mexico faced a make-or-break day, with relations on the rocks …