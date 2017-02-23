Thursday , 23 February 2017
side

Kim Jong Nam Killed With U.N.-Banned Nerve Agent, Malaysia Says

The chemical substance used to kill Kim Jong Nam was a banned nerve agent called VX, Malaysia police said, raising the political stakes in a case that has already frayed diplomatic ties between Malaysia and North Korea.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Kim Jong Nam Killed With U.N.-Banned Nerve Agent, Malaysia Says

A U.S. diplomatic overture to Mexico faced a make-or-break day, with relations on the rocks …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio