Tuesday , 8 August 2017

Kenyans Cast Votes in East African Powerhouse's Tense Election

Kenyans headed to the polls to elect a new president after a hotly contested race between the country’s top political dynasties has raised fears of violence in one of Africa’s most dynamic democracies.

Source:: World News

