Kenyans Cast Votes in East African Powerhouse's Tense Election

Kenyans headed to the polls to elect a new president after a hotly contested race between the country’s top political dynasties has raised fears of violence in one of Africa’s most dynamic democracies.
Source:: World News
Kenyans headed to the polls to elect a new president after a hotly contested race between the country’s top political dynasties has raised fears of violence in one of Africa’s most dynamic democracies.
Source:: World News
Surveys and economic statistics suggest companies are waiting to invest in the U.K. despite healthy …