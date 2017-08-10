Thursday , 10 August 2017

Kenyan Vote Monitors Find No Fraud, but Candidate Insists Otherwise

Opposition leader Odinga claims organized fraud, as provisional poll results show President Kenyatta far ahead and international monitors say the election was largely free and fair.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Kenyan Vote Monitors Find No Fraud, but Candidate Insists Otherwise

Hurricane Franklin was downgraded Thursday to a tropical storm as it moved across central Mexico …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio