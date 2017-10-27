Friday , 27 October 2017
Kenyan President Looks Set for Victory in Election Rerun

Uhuru Kenyatta looked set to secure a second term as Kenya’s president, following an election rerun in which only one-third of the voters showed up and at least six people were killed in clashes with security forces.

