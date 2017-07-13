Kalashnikov Finds Success Even After U.S. Ban

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern once had America in its sights, but sanctions imposed by the U.S. ended those plans. After a quick pivot, sales are booming as the company looks to Asia and Africa for new business.
Source:: World News
Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern once had America in its sights, but sanctions imposed by the U.S. ended those plans. After a quick pivot, sales are booming as the company looks to Asia and Africa for new business.
Source:: World News
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges stemming from …