Thursday , 13 July 2017

Kalashnikov Finds Success Even After U.S. Ban

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern once had America in its sights, but sanctions imposed by the U.S. ended those plans. After a quick pivot, sales are booming as the company looks to Asia and Africa for new business.

