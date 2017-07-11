Tuesday , 11 July 2017

Japan's Trust in Abe Dwindles as Scandals Beset Prime Minister

Japan’s prime minister has fallen into his biggest political trouble since taking power almost five years ago, with public support at a record low after allegations that he helped friends get favorable government treatment.

