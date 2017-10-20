Japan's Abe Parlays North Korean Threat Into Favored Electoral Victory

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is on course for a big electoral victory on Sunday, latest polls suggest, helped by economic growth, opposition disarray and an existential threat from North Korea’s nuclear program.
Source:: World News
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is on course for a big electoral victory on Sunday, latest polls suggest, helped by economic growth, opposition disarray and an existential threat from North Korea’s nuclear program.
Source:: World News
Quebec’s passage of a law banning the wearing of full-face veils is sparking anger among …