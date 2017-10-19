Jacinda Ardern to Lead New Zealand After Deal With Kingmaker

New Zealand finally has a government, with Labour leader Jacinda Ardern securing the backing of a populist politician who emerged as kingmaker after last month’s national elections proved inconclusive.
Source:: World News
New Zealand finally has a government, with Labour leader Jacinda Ardern securing the backing of a populist politician who emerged as kingmaker after last month’s national elections proved inconclusive.
Source:: World News
Once the wealthiest terror group in the world, Islamic State is losing lucrative sources of …