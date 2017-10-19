Thursday , 19 October 2017
side

Jacinda Ardern to Lead New Zealand After Deal With Kingmaker

New Zealand finally has a government, with Labour leader Jacinda Ardern securing the backing of a populist politician who emerged as kingmaker after last month’s national elections proved inconclusive.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Jacinda Ardern to Lead New Zealand After Deal With Kingmaker

Once the wealthiest terror group in the world, Islamic State is losing lucrative sources of …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio