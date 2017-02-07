Iran's Supreme Leader Denounces Trump

The rebuke by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his most strident so far against the new U.S. president, follows fresh sanctions against Iranian-linked entities by the Trump administration.
Source:: World News
European Union foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini is heading to Washington for meetings with the Trump …