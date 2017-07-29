Iran Says U.S. Navy Vessel Fired Warning Shots

Iran said a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier fired warning rounds at its vessels in the Persian Gulf, the second such incident this week as political tensions between the longtime rivals flare.
Source:: World News
Iran said a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier fired warning rounds at its vessels in the Persian Gulf, the second such incident this week as political tensions between the longtime rivals flare.
Source:: World News
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned six Iran-based entities that officials said are central to Tehran’s …