Iran Poised to Gain as ISIS Falls in Mosul

Iraq’s U.S.-backed prime minister declared victory over Islamic State in Mosul on Monday, but Iran is shaping up to be one of the biggest winners in the struggle with Washington for influence in Baghdad and across the region.
Source:: World News
Iraq’s U.S.-backed prime minister declared victory over Islamic State in Mosul on Monday, but Iran is shaping up to be one of the biggest winners in the struggle with Washington for influence in Baghdad and across the region.
Source:: World News
The Trump administration is moving toward unilaterally tightening sanctions on North Korea, targeting Chinese companies …