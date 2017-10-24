India Announces Measures to Boost Credit Growth, Private Investment

Faced with growing criticism over the country’s faltering economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government announced a slew of measures aimed at boosting credit growth and kick-starting private investments.
