How One Japanese Company Is Tackling 'Death by Overwork'

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu said it would switch off all office lights at 10 p.m. and order employees to take vacations regularly, responding to an employee suicide that triggered a government criminal probe.
Source:: World News
Japanese advertising giant Dentsu said it would switch off all office lights at 10 p.m. and order employees to take vacations regularly, responding to an employee suicide that triggered a government criminal probe.
Source:: World News
Transfer of thousands of civilians and rebels from formerly opposition-held areas in the east of …