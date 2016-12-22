Thursday , 22 December 2016
How One Japanese Company Is Tackling 'Death by Overwork'

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu said it would switch off all office lights at 10 p.m. and order employees to take vacations regularly, responding to an employee suicide that triggered a government criminal probe.

How One Japanese Company Is Tackling 'Death by Overwork'

