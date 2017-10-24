Tuesday , 24 October 2017
Hong Kong Protest Leader Joshua Wong Freed on Bail

Hong Kong’s top court freed on bail a high-profile pro-democracy activist pending his appeal against a six-month jail sentence for his role in street protests three years ago that drew world-wide attention.



