High Dose of VX Nerve Agent Killed Kim Jong Nam Within 20 Minutes

Malaysia said a high dose of a lethal nerve agent killed Kim Jong Nam within 20 minutes of being assaulted on Feb. 13, while authorities checked for traces of the substance at the main international airport and at a condominium.
Source:: World News
