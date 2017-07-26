Wednesday , 26 July 2017

Greece Gets Solid Demand for First Bond Issuance in Three Years

Greece got solid demand Tuesday for its first bond issuance in three years, in what the government sees as the first of several moves that will enable the debt-ridden country to wean itself from new bailouts.

