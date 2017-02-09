side

Germany's Global Trade Surplus Hits Record

Germany’s exports exceeded its imports by the widest yearly margin on record last year, a sign of the strength of Europe’s biggest economy that could inflame tensions between Washington and Berlin over their trade relations.

